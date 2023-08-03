Live
Once KCR's close aide and BRS senior leader joins Congress in New Delhi
BRS senior leader and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge in New Delhi.
Jupally was the Industries minister in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's cabinet in 2014.He was also given full authority to look after BRS party affairs in old Mahbubnagar in his heydays.
The senior BRS leader was staying away from the ruling party ever since his rival leader and Kollapur MLA B Harshvardhan Reddy was given importance in the party in the Assembly Constituency.
Krishna Rao along with his supporters joined the Congress. Party leaders said that Rao will get a key post in Congress and also party ticket to contest from his assembly segment in the upcoming Assembly elections.
TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy said that all the leaders who joined Congress will be given priority in the party . He claimed some more senior BRS leaders were in touch with Congress. They will also join the party soon.