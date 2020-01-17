One-day conference on women's development at NALSAR today

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), along with the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad is organising a one-day conference on the linkage between development of women with that of the nation on Friday (January 17).

NALSAR University of Law Registrar V Balakista Reddy said here on Thursday that the theme of the conference is, "Integrating Women's Development with Nation's Development: Role of Stakeholders". The conference would be held at NALSAR here, he added.

Giving details of the conference, Balakista Reddy said that the conference wants to highlight the important role that various stakeholders play in the development of women and in turn, the nation.

"The conference seeks to bring out the positive relationship between women's development and that of the country. This would necessarily entail discussing challenges that exist at present in meeting these goals," he stated.

The conference will be conducted in the format of panel discussion sessions and paper presentations with the participation of leading academicians, practitioners and students from all over the country from various fields.