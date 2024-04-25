Live
Just In
One dead after car hits lorry at Muthangi Outer Ring Road in Sangareddy
Tragedy struck on Muthangi Outer Ring Road in Sangareddy District as a fatal accident claimed the life of one individual. The incident occurred when a car collided with a parked lorry from behind, resulting in a fiery explosion that engulfed both vehicles in flames.
The car, which was completely destroyed in the blaze, reportedly had one person inside at the time of the accident. Authorities believe that this individual was tragically burnt alive in the inferno. The fire quickly spread to the lorry as well, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
Local police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and are working to determine the cause of the collision. The identities of the individuals involved have not yet been released, as authorities work to notify the families of those affected by this devastating incident.