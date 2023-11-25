One dead and 10 injured after private travel bus overturns in Nalagonda

A road accident took place in Chintapalli of Nalgonda district where a Volvo Bus belonging to Private Travels lost control and overturned in the suburb of Chintapalli. As a result, one woman died and 10 others were seriously injured.



On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The injured were taken to the hospital. It is learned that the accident took place while the bus was returning from Hyderabad after attending a wedding ceremony in Vinukonda, Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

In another incident, an RTC bus hit a container at Nandigama in Shadnagar mandal of Rangareddy district. As a result, many people including the bus driver were seriously injured. The police reached the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. The condition of the driver is critical. The police have registered a case on these two incidents and are investigating.