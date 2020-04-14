One dies as tractor overturns in Narayanapet district

In a tragic incident, one person has died after the tractor he was driving overturned at Gundumal village in Narayanapet district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Krishnaiah (23), who was driving the tractor with the sand load. The incident happened when he was trying to make turning at Gundumal, where he lost control of the vehicle and dropped into the pit.

With the impact of the accident, Krishnaiah suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, Kosgi police reached the site, shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem. On the incident, police have registered a case and are investigating further.