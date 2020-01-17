One injured after tipper catches fire in Warangal

A driver was injured after a tipper caught on fire here at Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district on Friday morning.

Getting into details, the driver brought the mud in the tipper for the road widening works on National Highway. While unloading the mud, the rear end of the vehicle came in contact with high-tension wires and caught on fire.

The driver inside the vehicle suffered injuries and the workers at the spot shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment. On a receipt of information, the police reached the spot and inspected. The case is being investigated.