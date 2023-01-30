One killed, two sustain burn injuries in a fire mishap in Suryapet

Suryapet: In an unfortunate fire accident, one person died and two others suffered burn injuries in a cement factory at Mattampally in the district on Monday morning.



A worker Managapati Saidulu(45) died and another two workers Sai Kumar (24) and Saidulu (25) were injured in the fire, which broke out around 7 am. The injured have been shifted to a hospital at Huzurnagar. The condition of Saidulu (25) was said to be serious.

Police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case. The deceased was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem