One more positive case in Khammam district

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan informed that one more positive case was registered in Khammam district on Tuesday. Briefing the media at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he said a positive case was found in Khilla area and added that BK Bazar area is announced as containment zone in the town. Lockdown norms are being implemented strictly in all containment zones and monitoring both entry and exit ways round-the-clock, he added.

Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal said people should not travel beyond three kilometres from their house. Vehicles will be seized and cases will be booked against those, who violate the norms, he warned.

Khammam Corporation chief Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Muralidhar Rao, District Health and Medical Officer Dr Malathi, Dr B Srinivas Rao, Dr Subba Rao, Dr Kotiratnam and others were present.