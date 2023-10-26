Online voter registration in Ranga Reddy goes for a toss

♦ Complaints arise as names go missing from voter lists

Rangareddy: As the late date for seeking inclusion of names in voters’ list is drawing closer, the online centres in bordering areas of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts are bursting into seams with applicants making rounds of these facilities to ensure their names may appear in the electoral rolls before the deadline reaches an end.

While complaints are pouring in from different areas especially in Rajendranagar that the names of voters were found missing from the voters list, the voter service portal too found out of commission these days much to the chagrin of the voters.

It is quite unclear whether the issue has cropped up due to an exceptionally high volume of traffic over the site for the inclusion of names or a technical glitch that keep-on blocking the website from performing smoothly for the last few days.

Upset over the way the enrollment of names in the voter list has been made utterly difficult for the voters, N Narsing, a resident of Shivrampally said, “I am making rounds of a local online centre since a week to get my name enrolled in the voter list but to no avail. I have been told repeatedly that the voter service portal formed by the Election Commission is not working every time I make a visit to the local online centre.”

“I found my name was missing from the voter list. Soon, I approached the local online centre for inclusion of my name but was baffled after watching the rush that was already waiting at the facility to get their name included in the electoral roll,” affirmed Feroz, a resident of the Rajendranagar area.

“I just returned back to my home after learning that the website has not been working for a few days and any inclusion of names may take time for a few more days,” he added.

When contacted, the Deputy Commissioner GHMC Rajendranagar Ravi Kumar said, “The issue may have cropped up due to exceptional traffic over the website but the issue will be resolved on a priority basis.” He then instructed the concerned officials to speed up the process of clearing up the pending applications filed through the voter service portal.

“We are actually receiving 500-900 applications every day through the voter service portal. This may be the reason behind the choking of the website for quite a few hours. However, we are clearing the applications on a priority basiswith due diligence. We will take measures to avoid inconvenience for the applications,” maintained Ravi Kumar.