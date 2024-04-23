Only 6 minutes’ role in 222 days at Parliament

Wanaparthy: In a scathing critique of MP P Ramulu, the BRS Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate RS Praveen Kumar said, “Ramulu had attended Parliament for 222 days and spoke only for six minutes. Such leader was given a majority of two lakh votes. What those who were born somewhere in Khammam know about Nagarkurnool?”

On Monday, he, along with former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, undertook a spirited house-to house campaigning in villages of Revalli mandal. Speaking at Ambedkar circle he stressed that to ensure to our lives in Telangana change, we should vote for car.

“I am a child of this region; party leader KCR chose me as the Nagarkurnool MP candidate,” he said, cautioning people against voting for BJP. “If you vote for BJP, we will lose our lives. I am a person who has seen moves of every political leader in 26 years of police service. There is no other party that is more dangerous than BJP,” he warned.

Niranjan Reddy said Kumar had given up police job and joined politics to improve our lives. “We all have responsibility to vote for such a person and send him to Parliament. I have never seen such a wise candidate since my childhood,” he quipped.

State leader Abhilasha Rao, MPP Senapathy, ZPTC Bhimaiah, vice-MPP Madhusudan Reddy, Vaikani Srinivas Yadav, senior State leaders Vijaya Mohan, former sarpanches Shivaram Reddy, Chirkapally Dodla Ramulu, Kala Kurumaiah, youth leaders Laxman, Paramesh accompanied Kumar

and Reddy.