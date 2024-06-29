Only BRS can understand Telangana’s soul: KCR

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday asked the party men not to worry about the MLAs who have left the party and joined the robber’s gang, stating that this was not a big issue for a party that achieved Telangana. Chandrashekar Rao said that it was the party which creates leaders and the leaders cannot influence the party. He was speaking to the gathering of leaders and people who came to meet him at his farmhouse on Friday. KCR reiterated that if one goes away, the party will train ten leaders. He said, “There are still many milestones to be reached and only we have the understanding to fulfill the aspirations and dreams of the people of Telangana. It is only BRS which has led the movement and won the state has the ability to understand the soul of Telangana and grasp the depth of the problems.”

KCR said that when people gave the opportunity for the party during the past ten years, the party had worked towards the goal of achieving the aspirations of the movement without compromising with sincerity and have achieved progress and received the approval of the people. “We have improved many basic systems such as agriculture, irrigation water, and electricity, and solved many public problems. Caste professions were developed and the village economy was strengthened. But sometimes in democracy people fall for false propaganda. The same thing happened in the last election. Don't get discouraged. Whatever position we are in, we have to work for the people,” said KCR, adding the ultimate goal was to develop the welfare of the people of Telangana.

Earlier in the day, KCR had a special meeting with the leaders of the erstwhile combined Nizamabad district and discussed strengthening the party.