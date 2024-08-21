Only Cong govt waived off Rs 2 lakh farm loan in history: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has the credit of waiving off Rs 2 lakh crop loan in one go to farmers like no other State in the history of the country.

Speaking to media in Husnabad on Tuesday, the Minister said that the opposition parties are misleading the farmers and advised the farmers not to fall prey to the BRS and BJP lies. Till now the loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh has been completed.

The loan waiver is implemented for everyone who is eligible. During BRS regime, it took 5 years to complete the loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh in installments and it is known to the entire Telangana peasantry, Prabhakar said. In Husnabad constituency, Rs 87.06 crore have been released and 269.6 crors loan waiver has been completed for 34,882 farmers. Minister Prabhakar said that the government will place the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat. He challenged the BRS leaders whether they have the courage to touch the statue of Rajiv Gandhi.