Only Congress can give good governance, says Surekha

Warangal: No one is happy in the BRS government, Congress Warangal East candidate and former minister Konda Surekha said.

Interacting with people during her door-to-door campaign in Warangal on Thursday, she said that the Congress will fulfil its ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, free TSRTC bus travel for women, subsidized gas cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, paddy crop bonus, and free electricity – which it promised to the people in Telangana, if it was voted to power. Stating that the BRS government was mired in corruption, Surekha said that the Congress is the only alternative. She urged the people to vote for the Congress which always strived for the welfare of the poor.

