Live
- Cyclonic storm 'Midhili' to cross B'desh coast tonight: IMD
- Energy-Boosting Fruits to Add to Your Child’s Diet
- How to make A Mobius Strip; Follow these steps
- The Shami Storm: How pacer took mantle of India's bowling superstar in WC
- How to keep yourself safe on online dating apps
- Let KCR confine himself to farm house : Kharge
- Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Strict visa conditions set for immigration detainees released by Australia
- Positive US cues continue to ignite mkts
- Task Force to identify benami properties of Atiq Ahmad, associates
Just In
Only Congress can give good governance, says Surekha
Highlights
Warangal: No one is happy in the BRS government, Congress Warangal East candidate and former minister Konda Surekha said.Interacting with people...
Warangal: No one is happy in the BRS government, Congress Warangal East candidate and former minister Konda Surekha said.
Interacting with people during her door-to-door campaign in Warangal on Thursday, she said that the Congress will fulfil its ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, free TSRTC bus travel for women, subsidized gas cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, paddy crop bonus, and free electricity – which it promised to the people in Telangana, if it was voted to power. Stating that the BRS government was mired in corruption, Surekha said that the Congress is the only alternative. She urged the people to vote for the Congress which always strived for the welfare of the poor.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS