Only TRS has the right to ask for votes: Nomula Bhagath

Nagarjuna Sagar : Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy stated that the people of Nagarjuna Sagar have rejected congress senior leader K.Jana Reddy in 2018 elections and supported TRS candidate ( late ) Nomula Narasimhaiah for development of this region.

On Saturday, along with party candidate for Sagar by –election Nomula Bhagath, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Gadari Kishore Kumar, Kancharla Bhupal Reddy MLC, Tera Chinnapa Reddy and TRS leader Kadari Anjaiah Yadav took part in election campaign in various villages of Gurrampodu mandal in Sagar constituency.

Addressing the gatherings, he said, only TRS has right to ask for votes in Sagar constituency as real development in the constituency was started by TRS. Congress candidate Jana Reddy should tell the people what he did to solve the issues of the constituency before asking for votes in the by-election, he added.

He reminded that the TRS government has succeeded in providing irrigation facility to tail end areas of the left canal of the Sagar in the year 2017 and added that ayacut of the left canal was getting irrigation facility for two crops due to the initiatives taken by the CM KCR.

He fired salvos on BJP over its anti people and anti farmers policies. He also urged people to bless the party candidate Nomula Bhagath in by-election for better future of the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.