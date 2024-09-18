Live
Oops! Administrative lapses mar Praja Palana Dinotsavam
Nagarkurnool: The Praja Palana Dinotsavam (People’s Governance Day) celebrations were held grandly at the district Collectorate. However, several administrative lapses during the event arrangements came to light. At the beginning of the programme, the narrator repeatedly mispronounced the name of the Achampet MLA, causing confusion and dissatisfaction among the leaders present. Further complications arose during the cultural performances when a power cut interrupted the event.
Additionally, when the chief guest, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chinna Reddy, began his speech, the speakers ‘Sound not Cleared’ functioned, preventing the audience from hearing him clearly, which caused more confusion.
Moreover, there was an inadequate supply of tents and chairs, leaving many attendees uncomfortable. These administrative oversights led to considerable criticism throughout the event.