Open house at Raj Bhavan today

Hyderabad: Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, extended an invite to the public and representatives of civil society organisations to an open house for exchanging New Year greetings and pleasantries in Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan on New Year on Monday.

The open house will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm on January 1.

A Raj Bhavan communiqué on Sunday said that the Governor appeals to the guests to consider bringing a gift of knowledge like textbooks and notebooks for underprivileged children instead of bringing bouquets and shawls.

These donations will be distributed to the needy students, it added.