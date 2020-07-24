Open school SSC, inter students declared as pass in Telangana

The Telangana government on Friday issued orders passing all the SSC and intermediate students of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS). The SSC and intermediate exams for TOSS have been cancelled in the view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by the government said that all the students will be awarded 35 marks which is the minimum to pass in the examination. With the fresh orders, around 42,000 students in SSC and 33,000 students in intermediate will be benefitted.

It was already discussed that director of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), S Venkateshwara Sharma has made an appeal to the government to pass all the students just like the regular students after the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced cancellation of exams for SSC and intermediate students.

In the view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, the state government has cancelled Class 10 exams and promoted all the students based on their internal assessment marks. Even the second intermediate students who failed in the exams have been declared as pass as it is difficult to hold the advanced supplementary exams to students in the present situation. Further, it will help the students to prepare for other entrance exams.