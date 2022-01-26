Opposition accuse KCR for youth's suicide

Khammam: As the news of suicide by an unemployed youth spread, the Opposition parties stage protest and condemned the State for not dashing the dream of youths by not providing them employment.

"The youth dreamed of getting jobs in the separate State of Telangana but the dreams were not fulfilled under the KCR regime," alleged the Opposition parties leaders here in the town.

An unemployed youth Muthyala Sagar, who hailed from Barryaram under Mahbubabad district committed suicide on the railway track.

As the news spread in the town, the BJP, Congress and CPI(ML) leaders expressed agony over his death.

The Opposition parties leaders staged a protest at the main hospital and demanded to compensation of the family.

A number of BJP leaders staged a huge protest at the hospital gate demanded Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for the deceased's family.

Speaking at the protest, State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, district BJP chief Galla Satyanaryana came down heavily on the TRS government. They blamed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the youth's death. A large number of unemployed youth died in the state because of depression over unemployment, the alleged.

They questioned the KCR Government to tell the truth " Where is Neelu..Nidhulu … Niyamakalu in the state in last seven years. They said, a large number of unemployed youth sacrificed their lives for the statehood but the KCR and his family are enjoying the power, they alleged.

They said, the Chief Minister KCR is the responsible to all the deaths of the unemployed youth. They demanded CM KCR take responsibility of suicide of the youth and resignation from his post immediately.

Meanwhile an argument took place between the BJP leaders and the police. The BJP leaders raised anti government slogans during the protest. The police dispersed the protesters and arrested the BJP leaders.

The Congress leaders and CPI (ML) State leader Potu Ranga Rao also participated in the protest programme.