Opposition conspiring to obstruct caste census: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has criticised opposition parties, accusing them of conspiring to obstruct discussions on the Congress government’s caste census initiative.

Speaking at a caste census meeting at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the survey in advancing social and economic equity for marginalised groups.

He reiterated that the caste census, promised by their leader Rahul Gandhi, would serve as a tool to assist economically disadvantaged groups through a Social Economic Survey.

The meeting sought to explore ways in which this census could support the welfare of backward communities. Bhatti Vikramarka also announced plans for future district-level meetings with DCC presidents and a larger, non-partisan state-level meeting. He hinted at Rahul Gandhi’s potential visit to Hyderabad on November 5 to discuss the issue further. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that preparations are underway for a comprehensive caste survey, the first of its kind in the country, set to commence on November 6 following legislative approval.

He urged full cooperation from all to ensure the survey proceeds smoothly, with the ruling Congress party calling on leaders to support officials in the process, as directed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy praised the government’s historic decision to conduct a caste census, criticising opposition parties for their tendency to oppose every government initiative.

He argued that the survey would benefit over 50 percent of backward caste communities, urging collective support across political lines to realise the census’s full impact.