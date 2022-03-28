Opposition leaders, lake lovers to fight repealing of GO 111

Hyderabad: Several representatives of various opposition political parties along with environmental experts and lake lovers on Sunday came together to fight Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's idea to repeal GO 111, which protects the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar lakes.

During a panel discussion held in Banjara Hills, they all expressed their views on the strategy to fight the repeal idea and also support people's movement in conserving the twin reservoirs and the catchment area spanning 84 villages.

The discussion involved two panels. While a scientist/expert panel included Dr K Babu Rao, retired Chief Scientist from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Prof G Ramdas, geo-physicist, Sagar Dhara and former consultant for the United States Environment Programme (UNEP), and activist Dr Lubna Sarwath, the political panel had leaders from various opposition parties.

Among the opposition leaders who attended the panel were Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju, Congress ex-MLA and Former HUDA chairman Kodanda Reddy, president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) M Kodandaram and other leaders from the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Condemning Chief Minister's 'attitude' towards GO 111, Congress leader Kodanda Reddy said, "During the Assembly session, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has not even once spoken about the GO 111. It is his duty to address the questions related to the environment and prevention of urban floods. Being the Minister for MA&UD, KTR must speak about GO 111."

TJS president M Kodandaram said that the Telangana government had prepared a water policy keeping in mind the real estate. "However, it is now confusing people by not putting out real facts around the issue," he said.