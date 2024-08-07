Opposition unable to digest govt initiatives towards progress: Congress

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Opposition parties were unable to digest the fact that the present government was taking swift decisions towards development and resolving unemployment problems, the ruling Congress questioned the role played by both BRS and BJP in the past 10 years in bringing investment to the State. Emphasising that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was focused on development and his US tour was bringing in maximum investment, PCC media committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy questioned if there was a similar instance when former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had taken upon such responsibility for the sake of Telangana.

“Crores of rupees of the State were siphoned off by those who were at the helm of the BRS government through fraudulent means and pushed the State into debt trap. Now that the Congress government was seriously trying to clear the State from debt burden and set on the path of progress the BRS leaders are unable to digest. Has KCR ever taken such a tour programme for getting investments to the State?” Rammohan asked.

Taking serious note of the allegations made by Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Congress leader questioned what the top BJP leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had achieved for Telangana despite their party running the government for a third consecutive term at Centre. He recalled that the Bandi Sanjay was removed as State president following allegations of making money in the name of padayatra. “Bandi Sanjay who tried to cash in with the hype created around his padayatra was removed from the post by his party. Now he is pointing fingers at progressive initiatives made by our Chief Minister,” he added.