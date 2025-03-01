OU holds stargazing session

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Science Day on Friday, under the DST-SERB (ANRF) CRG project as part of the Social Scientific Responsibility (SSR) initiative, Department of Astronomy, Osmania University, organised a one-day Student Outreach Programme titled “QUEST – questions about sky answered using telescope” on Friday.

Around 35 students from government and private colleges took part. This event aimed to inspire and provide meaningful learning experiences, featuring talks and interaction with scientists of the department, drawing competition with prizes, and guided tour to laboratories and library facilities. It ended with a sky watch session.

The participants enjoyed watching the sunspots and celestial bodies through telescope.