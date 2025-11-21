OU hosts ICSSR-sponsored research methodology course

Hyderabad: The Department of Geography, Osmania University, successfully concluded on Thursday a 10 day ICSSR Sponsored Research Methodology Course for Social Science Scholars, marking the completion of an intensive academic initiative designed to strengthen research competencies among emerging scholars.

The programme offered comprehensive training across diverse aspects of research methodology, including research design, qualitative and quantitative data collection, data analysis, academic writing, and contemporary trends in social science research. Participants benefited from interactive sessions with eminent resource persons, peer discussions across disciplines, and hands on guidance that enriched their learning experience.

A key highlight of the course was the participation of the Vice Chancellor, who delivered an insightful foundational lecture that set the academic tone for the entire programme. His involvement was warmly appreciated by the scholars and added immense value to the proceedings.

The valedictory session was graced by Prof B Sudhakar Reddy, Director, ICSSR–SRC, as the chief guest. Prof B Lavanya and Prof T Anuradha attended as guests of honour. The course was ably directed by Prof G Naresh Reddy and Prof B. Srinagesh, whose dedicated efforts ensured the smooth and successful execution of the initiative.

Participants expressed highly positive feedback, noting that the course significantly enhanced their research skills, confidence, and preparedness for undertaking high quality research in the social sciences.