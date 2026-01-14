OU suspends former President of OUTA over defamation campaign

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday announced the formal suspension of Manohar, the former President of the Osmania University Teachers’ Association (OUTA), following a high-level internal investigation.

An eight-member panel found him guilty of sustained misconduct that undermined the university’s academic integrity and administrative stability. The committee reported that Manohar attempted to operate a “parallel administration” by disregarding established faculty protocols and acting as a political adversary.

The panel noted that he repeatedly pressured the administration to bypass merit-based standards while continuing to draw a full salary and benefits. Such actions were deemed a clear violation of the University Code of Conduct.