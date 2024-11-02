OU V-C releases book on MOOCs

Hyderabad: Osmania University Vice-Chancellor M Kumar released a book titled ‘MOOCs and HRM: Revolutionising Professional Development in Telangana’s Higher Education’ on Friday.

The book is authored by Dr Vani Chinta from the department of computer science and engineering, UCE, OU, and published by VAAGDEVI publishers.

According to officials, the book seeks to explore how Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) can address HRM challenges by enhancing professional development, streamlining HR processes, and ultimately contributing to the overall effectiveness and efficiency of educational institutions.

The research presented in the book is based on an in-depth study of select higher education institutions in Telangana, providing valuable insights into the practical applications and outcomes of MOOCs in the context of HR management.

“Through a combination of empirical analysis and case studies, this book aims to illuminate the potential of MOOCs to support and enrich the HR functions of educational organisations, offering a roadmap for administrators, policymakers, and educators alike” officials stated.