Oustees under Vattem reservoir get 9.98 crore under ROR package: MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy

Nagarkurnool: The farmers who lost their lands under the Vattem Reservoir project as part of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project, received a Replace and Rehabilitation package of Rs 9,98,04,000 on Tuesday.

Nagarkurnool District Collector E Sridhar along with Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, handed over cheque worth Rs 9.98 crore to as many as 88 families who were displaced as part of the Vattem Reservoir project in Nagarkurnool district.

The beneficiaries who received the cheques include 33 persons from Anekhanpally, and other 55 persons from G Guttapally of Potireddypally Gram panchayaties. Under the ROR package each farmer who lost land were given cheque worth Rs 12.50 lakh.

Earlier, the Vattem Reservoir farmers took to agitations and even tried to go to Hyderabad to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan to demand their dues from the government. They even stalled the Vattem reservoir works. However, after a long fight of more than 3-years the displaced farmers have finally got their dues.

"It is a great day today, that all those farmers who have lost the lands under Vattem reservoir are getting their dues. There were many apprehensions and doubts, but with the release of more than Rs 9.98 crore under ROR the farmers have got their dues pending for a long period.

With the cooperation of farmers and with their sacrifices, the people at large in erstwhile Mahbubnagar will get benefited in the coming days and the sacrifices of these farmers who gave their lands for the large good will be remembered for ever," said MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy.

Along with District Collector E Sridhar, Joint collector Srinivas Reddy, RDO Hanumanthu Nayak, Market Committee Chairman Eeswar Reddy, Bijinepally MPP Srinivas Goud and Bijinepally Tahsildar participated in the programme.