Over 1.3 lakh health workers vaccinated so far in Telangana

Over 1.3 lakh health workers have been vaccinated in Telangana so far during the ongoing Covid vaccination driver. In the first phase, the health workers and staff in the public and private sector are being vaccinated.

According to Telangana public health director Dr Srinivas Rao, no case of severe health issues have been reported.

There are 3.5 lakh healthcare workers in government and private in the state and a total of 8.73 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin have been sent until now. The vaccine doses are enough to administer a second dose to the workers and also be used to administer the first dose for some frontline workers.

The government has set up separate centres for Covishield and Covaxin vaccination drive across the state as the second dose of the same vaccine is to be administered for the vaccinated person. The Covaxin received by the government is currently stored at a vaccination store centre at Koti.