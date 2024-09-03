  • Menu
Over 2,400 poles damaged; TGSPDCL to expedite repairs despite adverse weather

Hyderabad: A total of 2,417 electricity poles, 21 dynamic thermal rating structures, and 18 sub-stations have been damaged following incessant rain and strong winds in Telangana, according to officials.

Suryapet district suffered heavy destruction in the past three days, as more than 1,200 poles and four sub-stations were damaged. In Greater Hyderabad limits, 412 poles and 13 DTR structures were damaged. There is a possibility of further damage, said Musharraf Faruqui, CMD, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd.

He took stock of the situation during a teleconference with CEs and SEs regarding power supply in view of intense weather conditions. “Huge trees and other objects fell on power lines due to strong winds; many poles fell to ground. Branches of trees are being removed, and new poles and lines are being replaced in place of those damaged,” he informed.

The CMD said the field staff and officers are attending to the restoration work, braving rain and floods. “Strict action will be taken if it comes to notice that the staff has been negligent in these dire circumstances. Officials have been ordered to take up field-level visits from time to time and monitor the restoration work,” said Faruqui.

