Over 3,148 drunken driving cases booked on New Year eve

Hyderabad: The State police registered 3,148 drunken driving cases on New Year's Eve, with an increase of 649 cases against 2,499 cases booked on 2018 New Year's Eve.

While the Hyderabad Commissionerate stood top with nearly 951 cases registered State-wise, the IT corridor under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate registered more number of cases compared to other police stations.

During the special drive launched by the State traffic police from Tuesday 10 pm to 8 am on Wednesday, to curb drunken driving and prevent road accidents, one woman, nine senior citizens and nine minors were caught across the State. Other than the capital city, in Nalgonda 152 cases were booked, followed by Karimnagar (148), and Warangal (116). In Siddipet district 99 cases were booked whereas in Medak 17 cases were booked. In Narayanpet jurisdiction only one case was booked.

After imposing restrictions on traffic movement, the police by using speed radars and vehicle-mounted cameras kept a close watch on violators and conducted breath analyser tests. The maximum offences were reported in Hyderabad limits with 951 cases followed by Cyberabad (873) and Rachakonda (281). The maximum number of cases were booked under Madhapur police station limits with 233, followed by Kukatpally area (144), Gachibowli area (105) which accounted more number of drunk driving cases in IT corridor. The highest BAC count registered was 550.

In Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, out of 281 cases booked, Vanasthalipuram area registered 80 cases followed by Uppal (59), Kushaiguda (58), Bhongiri (8) and Yadadri (9). Of the total 3,148 violators, nine were minors, nine were senior citizens and 1,039 were in 18-25 years age-group, 838 (26-30 years), 492 (31-35 years), 376 (36-40 years), 299 (41-50), 86 (51-69). Of them, 1,814 violators were booked with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level of 30-100 and 1,059 under 102-200 BAC level and 204 under 201-300 and 71 violators with more than 301 BAC level.

Police officials said that were disappointed by seeing highly educated persons and employees of reputed organisations caught violating traffic rule. The officials said that they have to attend the counselling along with their family members at Traffic Training Institutes in the three police commissionerate limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda limits mandatorily.

Later they shall also attend the Court for final disposal of the cases registered against them. Senior Traffic police official said the violators would face a penalty of upto Rs 10,000 and also imprisonment along with Community Service as punishment. However, they said the drive against the drunk driving will continue throughout the year to nab repeated drunken drivers.