Overwhelmed by welcome, Babu plans public meeting in Khammam

Khammam: On receiving overwhemming welcome from the people during his visit to Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district, former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the party is planning to conduct a public meeting in Khammam town in September with a large number of party leaders and workers in attendance.

The party leaders met Chandrababu and explained the party activities in the district on Friday. They explained the failures of Telangana government on various fronts. The party leaders told the TDP chief that the party is strong constituencies in the district close to Andhra Pradesh.

The party leaders explained about how the party had performed during the last Assembly election in the district and the percentage of votes it had received. They appealed to the TDP chief that it was the time to revive the party for the ensuing Assembly elections in the State.

Following the appeals of the party leaders, Babu promised that the party was planning to conduct a public meeting in the month of September.

Meanwhile, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah also met Chandrababu Naidu and sought support for fighting for demerging five panchyats of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh. Former MLA Tati Venkateswarulu who joined Congress party recently also met Chandrababu in Bhadrachalam.

Babu visits Lord Rama temple

The TDP chief performed puja at Lord Rama temple. He was welcomed by the priests in a traditional manner on the occasion. After performing pujas, he was blessed by the priests. Later he visted Godavari river Tank Bund (Karakatta) and took stock of flood condition. He interacted with the flood victims at Karakatta.

Later speaking to media persons he said that the people were happy as they witnessed development in the TDP regime in united Andhra Pradesh.

The Karakatta bund was constructed 20 years back under the TDP regime in the united AP. Now it is protecting people from floods.

It showed how well the TDP government worked in the united AP, he added. Former AP CM NT Rama Rao had proposed construction of Karakatta with a foresight. Now it is protecting people from floods in the temple town Bhadrachalam.It is great that the people recognised the services of TDP, he added. Both the governments of Ap and TS should give assurance to people on preventing floods, Babu said.