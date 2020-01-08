Trending :
Owaisi slams Cyberabad cop for tweet on ''Jihadis'' in IT firms

Owaisi slams Cyberabad cop for tweet on
Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar for his controversial reply to a tweet about alleged ''Jihadis'' working in software companies.

The Hyderabad MP asked the police official to clarify his reply to a tweet by a man, who remarked that many wannabe ''Jihadis'' work for American software companies in Hyderabad.

Referring to Iran''s threat to hit US assets, Suresh Kochattil wanted to know if Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police did a background check of ''these peacefuls''.

"Yes, sir... We have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious," replied Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

Taking exception to Sajjanar''s reply, Owaisi sought a clarification. "Sir, you say "yes sir". Please enlighten how many such "jihadis" are working in software companies, kindly give a number, if not, please clarify what you exactly meant. Will you reply to an MP or only to a Bhakt?," tweeted Owaisi.

Owaisi told the police chief that terrorism has no religion and mentioned Mahatma Gandhi''s killer Nathu Ram Godse.

The MP also advised Sajjanar not to resort to killings in the name of encounter. "Whatever you do but no killings in the name of "encounter" at 5 am please if possible arrest & as accepted 3rd degree will be given but pls no cartoons in the stomach," said Owaisi in an obvious reference to the killing of four accused in the rape and murder case by Cyberabad police last month.

All four accused were killed by police in an alleged exchange of fire at Shadnagar near Hyderabad on December 6.

Top