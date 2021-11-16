Paddy politics: TRS, BJP play tu tu main main game

Hyderabad: The controversy pertaining to purchase of paddy in Telangana is getting intensified and both the TRS and BJP are out to prove each other wrong. Both parties have hit the road.



While the TRS wants to take the issue to streets of New Delhi alleging that the Centre was adopting dual policy with regard to Telangana, the BJP leaders are going around the market yards explaining that having failed to procure paddy, the State Government was blaming the Centre.

The fight between the two parties has become so intense that incidents of stone pelting and throwing of eggs at BJP state president Bandi Sanjay's convoy in Chillepally in Nalgonda district led to high tension. Police resorted to lathi-charge at many places and some suffered injuries.

While Bandi Sanjay continued his visit of market yards, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of TRS Legislature Party on Tuesday.

Apparently, KCR would be giving fresh guidelines to counter the BJP propaganda.



The issue of paddy purchase by the Centre would dominate the meeting. KCR, KTR and other important leaders are likely to speak in detail about the 'dual' policy of the Centre on purchase of paddy, the total production in the State, and they will present details of procurement system by FCI. According to sources, the chief minister would apprise the leaders about a series of protest programmes, including dharna in New Delhi and the role to be played by the MPs during the Parliament session. He is also likely to give some clarity on the proposed agitation in New Delhi demanding the Centre to buy 100 per cent paddy during rabi season.

TRS chief would introduce the six members nominated for the Council under the MLAs' quota. Election of these MLCs will be unanimous as the opposition parties are in no position to field any candidate.