Padma Rao holds padayatra in Secunderabad constituency

Deputy Speaker, Secunderabad BRS candidate Thigulla Padma rao Goud toured extensively in various colonies and bastis of Buddanagar Division under Secunderabad Constituency on Wednesday. Along with Bouddhanagar corporator Kandi Shailaja, they organized a padayatra at Warasiguda, Kausar Masjid, Pullaiah Galli, L Narayana Nagar, Maruti Street, Golla Pullaiah Bavi and met the voters and greeted them and asked them to vote for them.

The locals welcomed Padma Rao Goud and declared their support in the elections. Buddhanagar corporator Kandi Shailaja along with Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilata Shobhan Reddy, corporators Samala Hema, Kandi Shailaja, Lingani Prasanna Lakshmi Srinivas, Rasuri Sunita, BRS youth leaders Kishore Kumar, Kiran Kumar, Rameshwar Goud, Trinetra Goud, BRS labour department president Mothe. Shobhan Reddy, senior party leaders Kandi Narayana, Karate Raju, Lingani Srinivas, Bouddhanagar division leaders and activists participated.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Padmarao Goud said that he is close to Dubbaka candidate Kota Prabhakar Reddy and that he and his family members are gentle and it is regrettable to commit an attack. He said that there is no room for violence in a democratic system. He said that they were also active in the Telangana movement, but did not leave the path of non violence. He said that the implementation of all the schemes in Secunderabad constituency is going on smoothly and the involvement of middlemen is being completely avoided by acting transparently in the selection of beneficiaries.

Padmarao Goud said on this occasion that Secunderabad is at the top position in all fields. He said that their campaign is getting good response from people. He said that we are helping people by balancing development and welfare.

