Paediatric OPD block opened at Citizens Specialty Hospital

Hyderabad: Rangareddy District, DMHO, Dr K Swarajya Lakshmi inaugurated the Paediatric Out Patient Department (OPD) block at Citizens Specialty Hospital here on Saturday.

The new block will provide medical treatment to children of all ages. The hospital is equipped to provide level-4 intensive care services.

Speaking on the occasion, the DMHO said she was delighted to be a part of the launch of Paediatric OPD block. American Oncology Institute & Citizens Hospitals, Regional Director-South Dr Vijay Vemuri and American Oncology Institute & Citizens Hospitals, Facility Director Dr Ravikiran have participated in the launch programme.

Paediatricians Dr Ravinder Goud, Dr Paritosh Anand, Dr Swarup Kumar Dr Jamir Arlikar and Dr Prashant Patil have briefed the gathering about the services being offered by Citizens Hospitals.