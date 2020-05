Paediatrician Sudarshan Reddy passes away at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Noted paediatrician Dr P Sudarshan Reddy passed away in Hyderabad on Friday. He was 67.

The paediatrician had been suffering from cancer for last five to six years. Dr Sudarshan Reddy worked as the Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital since 2009 before his retirement in 2011.

Recalling his association with Dr Sudharshan Reddy, Paediatrics HoD Dr Ravi Kumar said that the former was a nice human being and was approachable to all.