Pagididdaraju and Govindarajulu idols installed on new pedestals

Hanumakonda: Minister for Panchayat Raj Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) stated that the relocation and installation of the Pagididdaraju and Govindaraju gaddelu (platforms) at Medaram is being carried out with the consent of the priests, in accordance with the directions given by ancestors and by strictly following principles of nature (prakriti siddhantam).

On Wednesday, the installation ceremony of Pagididdaraju and Govindaraju on the newly constructed gaddelu was conducted with Adivasi drumbeats and traditional dances, creating a grand and festive atmosphere.

As part of the development works undertaken for the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in SS Tadwai Mandal, restoration works are being carried out in the gaddelu area to facilitate devotees with easier darshan, by arranging the deities in a single row in accordance with Adivasi traditions and priestly customs.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said that during the restoration works, multiple meetings were held with tribal priests, and after taking the opinions of elders, the priests were convinced. She opined that placing the forest deities in a single line would make it easier for devotees to have darshan.

The Minister further explained that in ancient times, tribal communities had a deep connection with turmeric, and scientifically, turmeric helps in curing several diseases. She noted that due to its regular use, tribals in earlier times remained largely free from diseases.

She also mentioned that Sammakka Thalli belongs to the Bandanni clan, and according to Adivasi tradition, all rituals and movements are performed from right to left, adding that even the Navagrahas move from right to left. She stated that while installing the Swastik symbol, principles of nature were followed.

Expressing happiness over participating in the installation ceremony, she said that devotees visiting the jatara would be able to have smooth and orderly darshan in a single queue, and assured that the jatara would be conducted without any inconvenience.