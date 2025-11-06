Live
Palamur Venkatesh Goud is BC Samaj youth unit chief for Mahabubnagar
In a move aimed at strengthening the youth leadership within the Backward Classes community, Palamur Venkatesh Goud from Jamisthapur village, Mahabubnagar Rural mandal, has been appointed as the Youth President of BC Samaj for the undivided Mahabubnagar district.
The announcement was made by BC Samaj State Secretary and District President Srinivas Sagar, who lauded Venkatesh Goud’s commitment to community service and youth empowerment.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Sagar urged the BC youth across the district to unite under the banner of BC empowerment and actively participate in political awareness and leadership programs.
He emphasized that the future of the BC movement lies in the hands of the younger generation, calling upon them to lead from the front in the fight for social justice and political representation.
Congratulating the newly appointed leader, he expressed confidence that Venkatesh Goud would play a pivotal role in mobilizing youth and expanding the reach of the BC Samaj’s initiatives across the region.
The appointment event saw the participation of key leaders including BC Samaj Mahabubnagar Constituency Convener C Durgesh and Devarakadra Constituency Convener B Shekhar, who extended their best wishes to the new youth president.