Palamuru market yards filled with paddy grains

Mahbubnagar: Market yards across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district were filled with heaps of paddy grains, as farmers are continuously bringing their produce to major paddy procurement centers in Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jadcherla, Devarkadra, Bhootpur, Gadwal and Narayanpet mandals in the region.

District Agriculture Officer Sucharita said that during Rabi Season paddy was cultivated in more than 5.77 lakh acres and it was estimated to get more than 10.04 lakh tons of yield across Palamuru region.

This is possible because of adequate water supply, as rains in the last season were also very good and moreover lakes and tanks were already filled up to the brim with Krishna River water from Kalwakurthy and Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation projects, she noted.

So far the marketing authorities in the district have procured about 1.25 lakh tones of paddy.

However, as all major market yards in the urban areas were filled up, district procurement authorities have decided to procure paddy directly from villages and set up procurement centers in the villages.

As the farmers are continuously brining paddy to the market yards and procurement centers, paddy procurement process is expected to last entire May month.