Palamuru to become a medical hub soon

Mahbubnagar: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated grandly across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Sunday.

In Mahbubnagar, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud along with District Collector S Venkat Rao, hoisted the national flag, garlanded the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the all-round development of Palamuru region was possible only with the carving of separate Telangana State. He said that ever since the formation of Telangana the entire erstwhile Mahabubnagar had witnessed remarkable development in all sectors including agriculture, irrigation, education, industries, healthcare, social welfare and improvement in the living standards of the people.

He said that they are committed to continue this development until they achieve the target of making Telangana a golden Telangana. He explained all the development works taken up in the district. What the Congress and other governments could not do in 70 years the TRS government has made it a reality in just seven years, he added.

The Minister informed that very soon Mahbubnagar would become a medical hub and model rural health unit is going to be set up in Janampet, one of the first of its kind in the entire State.

He promised that very soon the lives of people in Telangana will be changed and each and every individual in the state will lead a happy and healthy life.