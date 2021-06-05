Palla Rajeshwar Reddy ridicules Etala Rajender's talk of self-respect

Banjara Hills: Member of the Legislative Coulcil Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (TRS) on Friday hit out at former minister Etala Rajender for his remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao After quitting the TRS party and MLA's post, Rajender had criticised KCR dubbing him a "dictator" and insulting ministers by denying appointment.

"There is no freedom in the party for ministers to talk on any issue. Besides, it insults leaders of BCs, SCs, and STs, Rajender had alleged during the day.

Refuting the allegations at a press conference in the Telangana Bhavan here, Reddy accused the former minister of talking about self-respect "to protect his assets".

Reddy said that KCR had given Rajender top posts as finance and health minister, besides making him leader of Opposition in 2009. "When he was felt insulted for denying permission to Pragati Bhavan in 2016, Rajender should have resigned to the posts immediately for self-respect"

The MLC denied that KCR had belittled his Cabinet colleague. "If he has respect for weaker sections and BCs then why he bought their lands against norms" he asked. "Self-respect is to cover up mistakes he has committed", Palla contended.

"How Rajender will join the BJP which was been suppressing and harassing farmers across the country for six months, he asked.

The MLC warned that the party will not keep quiet if Rajender makes "cheap" comments. "The TRS has its strength and people are with the party in Huzurabad (Etala's constituency). Only a few dissatisfied people might be with Rajender," he asserted.