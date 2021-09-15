Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to take oath as MLC tomorrow

TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy will be taking oath tomorrow at Telangana legislative council at 10 am. Protem chairman Bhupal Redy will administer the oath to Rajeshwar Reddy. Ministers, MLAs and MLCs will be present.



Meanwhile, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy thanked the graduates, party workers, public representatives and friends for voting for him in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' MLC election.

Reddy retained his MLC seat in the election by defeating independent candidate Teenmaar Mallanna with a majority of 12,806 votes.