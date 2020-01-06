Palle Pragathi soon in cities: Minister Prashanth Reddy

Kamareddy: The Palle Pragati programme will be implemented in cities also in the coming days to speed up urban development, said Transport and R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy. Along with Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, TRS General Secretary and MLC Md Fariduddin, Municipal Election Observer Lakshma Reddy, Minister Prashanth Reddy participated in a meeting of TRS activists at Parsi Ramulu Kalyana Mandapam in Kamareddy on Monday.



Minister Prashanth Reddy exhorted the TRS activists to explain the people about various development and welfare schemes introduced by the TRS government. stating that development works worth Rs 48 crore has been taken up in Kamareddy district, he said hence the people are voting for the TRS in every election.

The Minister told them to explain development and welfare schemes provided to the people within the municipality of Kamareddy. Rs 4 crore has been distributed to 15,000 beneficiaries as pensions in Kamareddy municipality and provide social security. Over the next two years, several development projects worth Rs 85 crore are going on in Kamareddy Municipality.

Prashanth Reddy said that everyone in the party has the responsibility to ensure that the pink flag will be hoisted over Kamareddy municipality and asked them to work hard to ensure party victory in the coming up civic polls. He expressed confidence that the TRS will come victorious in this municipal election just as it won the last election.