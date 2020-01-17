Palle Pragathi works to be reviewed after elections: Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy has instructed the district officials to carry out their responsibilities in time to complete the unfinished works of Palle Pragathi.

Speaking with the mandal level officials via video conference from Nizamabad Collectorate on Friday, the Collector said clean and green programmes should be held on a regular basis and not just on special days. Every village panchayat has the same qualities and all the village panchayats have to take action to ensure that the authority of Sarpanch ruling bodies are responsible for their fulfillment.

He said mandal level officers and mandal special officers should be given special supervision in each village. He urged that dumping yards, cemeteries, nurseries, plantation houses, toilets, soak pits, drinking water and toilet arrangements in schools and government offices are mandatory.

The Collector said that the MPDO is responsible for providing tractor for each village panchayat. MPDO, EOPRD, CDPO and ICDS supervisor should be aware that every house is equipped with wet and dry dust bins and should tell the people to keep them separate. The school children should also be educated in this regard and should be educated on how to separate wet and dry trash in their houses.

Plants should be planted in accordance with the space available in each office. A dumping yard should be provided in each village. Steps should be taken before January 31 for the preparation of compost manure. Narayana Reddy ordered that the plants should be protected till they grow and to take up avenue plantation in Panchayati Raj, R&B offices and both side of the roads.

He ordered them to complete these programmes by the end of January. The progress of all these works will be reviewed after the elections, he added. RDO Venkataiah, District Panchayat Officer P Jayasudha, Zilla Parishad CEO Govind, DRDO Ramesh Rathod, TRANSCO SE Sudarshan, district officers, mandal level officers, Tahsildars, MPDOs and others participated in this video conference.