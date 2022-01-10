Palwancha suicide case: Ramakrishna's mother, sister sent to 14-day judicial remand

A local court on Monday sent Ramakrishna's mother and sister to 14-day judicial remand in the case related to suicide case of Palwancha. The police has named Ramakrishna's mother as accused-3 and sister Madhavi as accused-4 in the case.

With the court remanding the two into judicial custody, the police sent the mother and daughter to Khammam sub jail.

It is already known that the Kothagudem police had already arrested the accused -2 Vanama Raghavendra Rao who was already remanded 14-day judicial custody. Raghavendra Rao sent to Bhadrachalam sub jail.

Rama Krishna had committed suicide with his wife and two daughters after being harassed by TRS MLA's son Vanama Raghavendra Rao. Rama Krishna left a suicide note alleging that Raghvendra harassed him by seeking sexual favours from his wife. The victim also named his mother and sister for his suicide pact.