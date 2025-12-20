Panchayat poll results validate Modi’s governance: BJP chief

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Friday declared that the people of Telangana have taught the ruling party a lesson for failing to fulfil its election promises. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony in Nirmal, the BJP chief asserted that the Congress government has failed to bring any meaningful change to the lives of citizens during its two-year regime.

The event was held to honour newly elected local body representatives in Nirmal district, where BJP-backed candidates secured a significant victory. Highlighting the party's performance, Rao noted that in the Mudhole Assembly constituency, BJP candidates won 103 out of 181 Gram Panchayats. In Nirmal district, the party secured over 80 out of 128 Panchayats, while in Khanapur, 32 BJP Sarpanches emerged victorious. He added that the party had achieved notable success in neighbouring districts, including Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Medak.

According to Rao, the BJP has secured over 1,000 Sarpanch posts, 1,200 Vice-Sarpanch positions, and more than 10,000 Ward Member seats across the state—a massive jump from the party’s previous tally of 163 Sarpanches. He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of misleading the public by claiming that the 1,000 to 1,200 candidates elected unanimously across the state belonged to the Congress.

“This surge is a clear mandate against the misrule of Congress and BRS, and a vote for the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Ramchander Rao stated.

The BJP chief also warned that the previous BRS government had diverted Finance Commission funds intended for rural development and urged voters to support BJP in the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections to prevent Congress from doing the same. He highlighted that major infrastructure projects, such as the Nizamabad-Adilabad railway line, were only possible through Central support. Criticising the state’s failure to implement the Rythu Bandhu and Fasal Bima Yojana, he contrasted these "failures" with the direct financial assistance provided under the PM-Kisan scheme. Rao concluded by claiming that over Rs 12 lakh crore has been spent by the Centre on Telangana's development over the last 11 years, positioning the BJP as the only viable alternative for a "Bangaru Telangana."