Panel formed to develop eco-tourism circuits in State

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has formed a consultative committee to develop eco-tourism circuits in the State.

A high-level meeting was held at the Secretariat to discuss and enhance the state’s Eco-Tourism Policy, focusing on both tourism development and forest protection. This was chaired by the Minister for Forest Konda Surekha. Senior State government officials, environmental experts, tourism industry leaders, and wildlife NGOs participated in the meeting convened with the core aim of being to devise a sustainable and integrated eco-tourism strategy that harmonizes the growth of the tourism sector with the imperative of forest conservation.

The policy seeks to position Telangana as a top-tier eco-tourism destination by leveraging its diverse natural landscapes and rich biodiversity, said a press release from the State government on Saturday, Konda Surekha opined that the development of eco-tourism circuits linking major wildlife sanctuaries, forests, and natural reserves will offer unique and immersive experiences. Forest department officials also stressed that unless local communities protect and conserve natural habitats & wildlife, sustaining a growth of ecological bio diverse wealth will not be possible.

A draft policy was submitted based on the above discussion to the State government for approval, with Forest secretary A Vani Prasad chairing it.