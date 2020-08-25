Panic grips Karimnagar police as many fall victim to Corona

Karimnagar: The police personnel of Karimnagar and Ramagundem Police Commissionerates are panicked and many cops have been contracted with Covid-19 and undergoing different hospitals.

Around 133 police personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19 under Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits. In Rajanna Sircilla district, 11 policemen while in Jagtial district, 18 cops were infected with coronavirus.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy appealed to the police personnel not to panic with increase in the number of positive cases among the cops. He admitted that the police personnel infected with Covid-19 are being treated in the government or private hospitals.

He assured them that as the recovery rate is more compared to active cases in the district, by taking proper precautionary steps along with maintaining physical fitness they can easily recover from the disease, and asked them to be confident and get better treatment.

In Peddapalli district, which falls under Ramagundam Police Commissionerate, around 16 cops are infected with coronavirus. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana spoke to the Covid-infected police officials and tried to build confidence among them and told them not to panic unnecessarily.

He asked them to follow the suggestions given by doctors and take medication as per their advice. He also suggested them to practice yoga and do exercise along with consuming food which has large amounts of proteins, and remain in isolation in their respective houses.

Satyanarayana ordered the other policemen who are discharging their duties to take all kinds of precautionary steps by wearing face masks, hand gloves and maintaining physical distance and protect themselves from being contracted with the deadly virus.

Keeping in view of the safety of police personnel, the officials of the police department have prepared a separate kit containing dry fruits, oximeters, medicines and vitamin tablets and distributing the kit to the police personnel who tested positive for Covid-19 by visiting their houses.