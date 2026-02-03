Paramita Heritage School honours top performers in Wiz Kid Contest

Paramita Heritage School in Padmanagar hosted the awards ceremony for its recently conducted Wiz Kid Contest on Monday, celebrating the achievements of students across Telangana. The contest saw participation from over 3,000 students from various non-Paramita schools, spanning grades 5 to 10. For each grade, ten students who demonstrated exceptional performance were recognised with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

The awards were structured as - first prize Rs 20,000, second prize Rs 15,000, third prize Rs 10,000, fourth and fifth prizes Rs 5,000 each, and Rs 2,000 each for those securing positions six to ten. In total, approximately Rs 4 lakh in cash prizes was distributed among 60 students by Dr E. Prasada Rao, Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rao highlighted that the annual examination aims to encourage holistic development, nurture a love for learning, and promote healthy competition, while also identifying talent in mathematics and science. The ceremony was attended by Paramita Schools Directors Prasuna, Anukar Rao, Rashmita, Rakesh, Vinod Rao, V.U.M. Prasad, Hanmanth Rao, as well as Principal Gopikrishna, coordinators, teachers, winning students and their parents.