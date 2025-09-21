Live
Paramita School celebrates Bathukamma
Karimnagar: Bathukammacelebrations began with great pomp at Paramita High School in the local Mankammathota on Saturday. The celebrations were inaugurated by the Director of Paramita Schools, Prasuna Prasada Rao.
Mothers of Paramita students decorated Bathukamma with flowers and danced to songs.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director of Schools, Prasuna Prasada Rao, said that worshiping God with flowers in Telangana is a great tradition.
Competitions were organised for the mothers who participated in these festivals and prizes were awarded to the winners.
On this occasion, the Chairman of the schools, Dr E Prasada Rao, wished the girls a happy Bathukamma and wished them all happiness and good health.
