Parents and Students Suffer As Authorities Turned a Blind Eye in Ieeja

Gadwal: In Jogulamba Gadwal District - The growing discontent among parents and students over the state of private schools in the district has reached a boiling point. Despite multiple complaints and coverage through Cell phone ,district education department officials appear indifferent, leaving private school owners to operate with impunity.

Parents are alarmed by the deplorable conditions in these institutions. Many schools, despite boasting enrollments of over 1000 students, are shockingly equipped with only two toilets. Recent reports of children being compelled to do menial work instead of focusing on their studies have further incensed the community.

In Aija, less than a week after newspaper articles exposed the inadequate facilities of a private school, there has been no substantial improvement. Parents are questioning the effectiveness of the notices issued by the authorities, as they seem to have yielded no results.

"Are the authorities lazy, or are the school owners simply arrogant?" asked a frustrated parent. The minimal action taken by the district education department, where one MEO is in charge of four mandals, has only emboldened the private school owners.

The issue is compounded by the fact that private schools appear to be forming unions, acting as a law unto themselves. This unionization is perceived as prioritizing the interests of the school management over the rights of students and parents.

"The union should support the right to education for our children, not undermine it in favor of school management," said another concerned parent.

The call for action is clear. Parents are urging the district education department to enforce stricter measures against non-compliant schools. They demand that officials wake up to the pressing issues and take decisive steps to ensure that private schools provide a safe and conducive learning environment.

As the community waits for a response, the future of the district’s children hangs in the balance. The authorities must act swiftly and decisively to restore confidence in the education system and safeguard the rights of students.